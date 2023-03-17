Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Ladder Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ladder Capital presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.75.
Ladder Capital Stock Down 2.7 %
Shares of NYSE:LADR traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.00. 878,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 714,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 67.08 and a current ratio of 67.08. Ladder Capital has a twelve month low of $8.67 and a twelve month high of $12.69. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.62.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,492,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,984,000 after purchasing an additional 13,383 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 186.9% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 253,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 164,927 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Institutional investors own 59.09% of the company’s stock.
About Ladder Capital
Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.
