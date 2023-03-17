Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Acquired by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $9,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 27.7% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,396,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $877,257,000 after acquiring an additional 519,679 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 13.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,268,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $830,364,000 after acquiring an additional 275,864 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 345.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,224,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $521,952,000 after acquiring an additional 949,749 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 3.7% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,211,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $509,336,000 after acquiring an additional 42,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Lam Research by 6.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,140,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $417,360,000 after buying an additional 66,847 shares during the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,343,526.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $515.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $69.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.48. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $299.59 and a 52 week high of $574.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $490.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $442.68.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.95 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 73.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.53 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Lam Research from $434.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lam Research in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $450.00 target price on Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, KGI Securities raised Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $492.10.

Lam Research Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.