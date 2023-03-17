Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Lancaster Colony Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of LANC traded down $2.11 on Thursday, hitting $196.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,908. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $192.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.20. Lancaster Colony has a fifty-two week low of $116.85 and a fifty-two week high of $214.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.02 and a beta of 0.20.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $477.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.98 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lancaster Colony will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lancaster Colony Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.89%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LANC. Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Lancaster Colony by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,778,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,109,000. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservice segments both focus on the manufacture and sale of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings, dips and shelf-stable dressings, and croutons under the brand names New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta, and Flatout.

