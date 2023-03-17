Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.15–$0.09 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $295.00 million-$310.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $289.66 million. Lands’ End also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.18-$0.03 EPS.

LE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Lands’ End from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Lands’ End to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Lands’ End in a research note on Thursday. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on Lands’ End to $9.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

NASDAQ:LE opened at $8.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.27 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Lands’ End has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $21.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.92.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Lands’ End by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 195,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Chimera Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lands’ End during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Lands’ End by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 82,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 12,006 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 122,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 37,564 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Lands’ End by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 37.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

