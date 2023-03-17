Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall Sells 5,000 Shares

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.58, for a total value of $357,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,298 shares in the company, valued at $9,183,570.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ LNTH traded down $0.99 on Friday, hitting $77.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,646,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.52 and a 200-day moving average of $63.93. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.46 and a 12-month high of $87.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.94 and a beta of 0.64.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $263.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.61 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 3.00%. As a group, research analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNTH. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the first quarter worth about $177,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the first quarter worth $856,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 629,033 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,791,000 after acquiring an additional 16,422 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lantheus during the 1st quarter worth $354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

LNTH has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on Lantheus from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lantheus has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.33.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

