LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) Trading Up 2.1%

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS – Get Rating) was up 2.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €39.29 ($42.25) and last traded at €39.29 ($42.25). Approximately 418,493 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 312,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at €38.49 ($41.39).

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €44.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of €38.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.72, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

