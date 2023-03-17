Laqira Protocol Price Down 4.3% This Week (LQR)

Laqira Protocol (LQR) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. Over the last seven days, Laqira Protocol has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. One Laqira Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. Laqira Protocol has a market capitalization of $24.73 million and approximately $263,414.70 worth of Laqira Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000247 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000306 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.46 or 0.00365863 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,156.25 or 0.26592210 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Laqira Protocol Token Profile

Laqira Protocol was first traded on November 11th, 2021. Laqira Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Laqira Protocol is laqira.io. The Reddit community for Laqira Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/laqiraprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Laqira Protocol’s official Twitter account is @laqiraprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Laqira Protocol is a metaverse platform aiming to create an entrance gateway to the blockchain world for people on earth, entering which, they can benefit from today’s novel technologies and services in various fields.

All services of Laqira Platform will be available by Laqira token and LQR should be paid as the native currency of the platform. For example in NFT marketplace, buying and selling NFTs will be operated by LQR tokens.”

Buying and Selling Laqira Protocol

