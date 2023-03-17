Laurie Harris Sells 2,357 Shares of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Stock

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2023

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCRGet Rating) Director Laurie Harris sold 2,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total transaction of $11,902.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 177,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,097.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Synchronoss Technologies Price Performance

SNCR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.93. 26,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,669. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $1.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on SNCR shares. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Synchronoss Technologies from $2.75 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Synchronoss Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNCR. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $1,032,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 11.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 376,829 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 39,302 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 7.3% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 938,229 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 63,607 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 65.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 266,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 105,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 106.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 437,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 225,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.09% of the company’s stock.

About Synchronoss Technologies

(Get Rating)

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR)

Receive News & Ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchronoss Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.