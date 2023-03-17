Laurie Harris Sells 2,357 Shares of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Stock

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) Director Laurie Harris sold 2,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total transaction of $11,902.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 177,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,097.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Synchronoss Technologies Price Performance
SNCR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.93. 26,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,669. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $1.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.98.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have commented on SNCR shares. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Synchronoss Technologies from $2.75 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Institutional Trading of Synchronoss Technologies
About Synchronoss Technologies
Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.
