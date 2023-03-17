Laurie Harris Sells 2,357 Shares of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Stock

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) Director Laurie Harris sold 2,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total transaction of $11,902.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 177,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,097.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Synchronoss Technologies Price Performance

SNCR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.93. 26,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,669. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $1.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on SNCR shares. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Synchronoss Technologies from $2.75 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Synchronoss Technologies

About Synchronoss Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNCR. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $1,032,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 11.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 376,829 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 39,302 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 7.3% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 938,229 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 63,607 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 65.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 266,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 105,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 106.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 437,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 225,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.09% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.

