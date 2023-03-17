Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,657 shares during the quarter. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF makes up about 0.3% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBML. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 29.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $457,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 18,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

BATS:IBML traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.40. 76,068 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.34. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.83 and a 1 year high of $25.83.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2023 index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature between January and December 2023. IBML was launched on Apr 11, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

