Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares during the quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPLG. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 338.0% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of SPLG stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.10. 1,366,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,653,738. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $54.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.90.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

