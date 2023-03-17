Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,362 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $8,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $803,000. Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 99.6% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,463,000.

IVE traded down $2.18 on Friday, reaching $145.52. The stock had a trading volume of 878,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,862. The company has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.33 and a fifty-two week high of $160.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.36 and a 200-day moving average of $145.55.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

