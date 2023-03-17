Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Has $229,000 Stock Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5,238.9% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,674,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,975,020. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.56. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $48.09 and a one year high of $53.81.

