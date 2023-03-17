Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Has $30.67 Million Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 254,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,337 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $30,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 155.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 136.0% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.61. 163,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,655. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.88. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $105.59 and a 12 month high of $133.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.83.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

