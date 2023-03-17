Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHD)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHD – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,833 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF Price Performance

BATS IBHD traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.90. 59,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.78.

iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF Profile

The iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will terminate in December 2024.

