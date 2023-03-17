Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,422 Shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,422 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 193.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 245.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of QUS stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.89. 11,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,442. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.14 and a fifty-two week high of $126.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.71 and its 200-day moving average is $111.13. The company has a market cap of $922.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.92.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Company Profile

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.