Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Takes $207,000 Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 40.7% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 2,182,581 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $104,252,000 after purchasing an additional 631,171 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 486.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 478,193 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,465,000 after buying an additional 396,682 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 643,534 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,123,000 after buying an additional 298,162 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,695,711 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $132,279,000 after buying an additional 269,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,697,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $132,343,000 after acquiring an additional 246,037 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on MMP. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.27.

Magellan Midstream Partners Price Performance

Magellan Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:MMP traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.91. The company had a trading volume of 202,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,475. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.92. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $44.79 and a 12 month high of $60.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $1.048 per share. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.08%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.65%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

Featured Articles

