Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Lennar from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Lennar from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Lennar in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $105.33.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar Stock Down 0.9 %

LEN stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $103.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,562,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,253,379. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.24. The company has a current ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Lennar has a 1 year low of $62.54 and a 1 year high of $109.28. The company has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.42.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.56. Lennar had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lennar will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lennar

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lennar by 10.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Lennar by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lennar by 172.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 9,440 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Lennar in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,711,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Lennar during the first quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.