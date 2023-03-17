Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Short Interest Update

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the February 13th total of 1,440,000 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 296,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on LII shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $240.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $250.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $284.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.92.

Insider Activity at Lennox International

In related news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.03, for a total value of $37,954.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,358.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lennox International

Lennox International Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lennox International by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden grew its holdings in Lennox International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 6,447 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Lennox International by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 211.1% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LII traded up $3.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $245.35. 380,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,946. Lennox International has a fifty-two week low of $182.85 and a fifty-two week high of $279.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $254.70 and a 200-day moving average of $247.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.92.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 10.53% and a negative return on equity of 152.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lennox International will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

