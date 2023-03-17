Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $11.37

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.37 and last traded at $11.37, with a volume of 536701 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Leslie’s to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Leslie’s from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.22.

Leslie’s Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.53 and a 200 day moving average of $13.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Trading of Leslie’s

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.82 million. Leslie’s had a net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 56.91%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Leslie’s by 10,581.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Leslie’s by 113.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Leslie’s by 20.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Leslie’s during the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the 1st quarter valued at $183,000.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

