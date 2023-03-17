Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Liberty Latin America from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Shares of LILAK stock remained flat at $7.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 1,035,245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,198,336. Liberty Latin America has a one year low of $5.88 and a one year high of $11.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.89.

Liberty Latin America ( NASDAQ:LILAK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,077,000. Flat Footed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,302,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,060,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,675,000 after buying an additional 724,900 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,993,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,065,000 after buying an additional 536,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Liberty Latin America by 24.3% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,565,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,768,000 after buying an additional 501,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C and W Carribean, C and W Panama, Cand W Networks and LatAm, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rica, and VTR. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

