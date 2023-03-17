Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Liberty TripAdvisor Trading Down 2.4 %
Shares of LTRPA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.80. 268,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.07. Liberty TripAdvisor has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $2.21. The stock has a market cap of $60.47 million, a P/E ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 2.32.
Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $354.00 million for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 1.37%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty TripAdvisor
About Liberty TripAdvisor
Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc engages in the online advertising and commerce business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media and Platform, Experiences and Dining, and Corporate and Other. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment includes all Tripadvisor-related brand advertising expenses, primarily television advertising, and technical infrastructure and other costs supporting the Tripadvisor platform.
