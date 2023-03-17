Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Liberty TripAdvisor Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of LTRPA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.80. 268,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.07. Liberty TripAdvisor has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $2.21. The stock has a market cap of $60.47 million, a P/E ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 2.32.

Get Liberty TripAdvisor alerts:

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $354.00 million for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 1.37%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty TripAdvisor

About Liberty TripAdvisor

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 215.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,969,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after buying an additional 2,712,010 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 3,867,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 164,508 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,766,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,722,000 after purchasing an additional 191,637 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor during the 4th quarter valued at $1,920,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,503,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 327,632 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.55% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc engages in the online advertising and commerce business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media and Platform, Experiences and Dining, and Corporate and Other. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment includes all Tripadvisor-related brand advertising expenses, primarily television advertising, and technical infrastructure and other costs supporting the Tripadvisor platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.