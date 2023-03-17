Lido DAO Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $184.41 Million (LDO)

Lido DAO (LDO) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. During the last week, Lido DAO has traded 18.1% higher against the US dollar. Lido DAO has a total market capitalization of $2.16 billion and approximately $184.41 million worth of Lido DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lido DAO token can currently be bought for about $2.53 or 0.00009469 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000248 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000307 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.26 or 0.00367495 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,141.54 or 0.26710855 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About Lido DAO

Lido DAO launched on December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 855,281,745 tokens. The Reddit community for Lido DAO is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido DAO’s official website is lido.fi. The official message board for Lido DAO is blog.lido.fi. Lido DAO’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.

Lido’s goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network.”

Buying and Selling Lido DAO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lido DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

