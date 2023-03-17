Lido DAO (LDO) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $175.17 Million

Lido DAO (LDO) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 17th. Lido DAO has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion and approximately $175.17 million worth of Lido DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lido DAO token can currently be bought for about $2.38 or 0.00009001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Lido DAO has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lido DAO Profile

Lido DAO’s launch date was December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 855,338,371 tokens. The Reddit community for Lido DAO is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lido DAO is lido.fi. Lido DAO’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lido DAO’s official message board is blog.lido.fi.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.

Lido’s goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network.”

Lido DAO Token Trading

