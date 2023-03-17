Lifestyle Communities Limited (OTCMKTS:LCOMF) Short Interest Update

Lifestyle Communities Limited (OTCMKTS:LCOMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 311,600 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the February 13th total of 286,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Lifestyle Communities Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LCOMF opened at C$10.01 on Friday. Lifestyle Communities has a fifty-two week low of C$10.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.01.

Lifestyle Communities Company Profile

Lifestyle Communities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides housing for its homeowners in community in Australia. The company operates 26 communities, including 19 in operation and 7 in planning or development. It serves working, semi-retired, and retired people. The company was formerly known as Namberry Limited and changed its name to Lifestyle Communities Limited in June 2007.

