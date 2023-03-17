Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Lifetime Brands from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Get Lifetime Brands alerts:

Lifetime Brands Stock Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ LCUT traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.45. 47,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,592. Lifetime Brands has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $14.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.72. The company has a market cap of $117.09 million, a PE ratio of -18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Lifetime Brands Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Lifetime Brands

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Lifetime Brands’s payout ratio is currently -58.62%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Lifetime Brands by 533.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 287.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 604.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Lifetime Brands by 311.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 7,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lifetime Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. 41.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lifetime Brands

(Get Rating)

Lifetime Brands, Inc provides kitchenware and tableware products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment includes the domestic operations of the Company’s business that design, market and distribute its products to retailers, distributors and directly to consumers through retail websites.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lifetime Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifetime Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.