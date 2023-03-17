Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upped their price objective on shares of Limbach from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Get Limbach alerts:

Limbach Price Performance

LMB stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.29. 8,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Limbach has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $16.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.47. The company has a market capitalization of $170.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Limbach

Limbach ( NASDAQ:LMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.19. Limbach had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $143.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Limbach will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMB. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Limbach during the first quarter worth about $82,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Limbach by 15.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Limbach in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Limbach in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Limbach by 9.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.53% of the company’s stock.

About Limbach

(Get Rating)

Limbach Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial specialty contractor services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, electrical and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings, maintenance services, energy retrofits, and equipment upgrades.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Limbach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limbach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.