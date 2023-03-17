Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) CEO Sells $66,337.92 in Stock

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) CEO Scott M. Shaw sold 11,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.76, for a total transaction of $66,337.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,028,658 shares in the company, valued at $5,925,070.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Lincoln Educational Services Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of LINC stock opened at $5.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.23 and its 200 day moving average is $6.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.09 million, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.07. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a 12 month low of $4.59 and a 12 month high of $7.93.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $91.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.86 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 10.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lincoln Educational Services Co. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

LINC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LINC. Herr Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,481,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 4th quarter worth $1,250,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,424,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,186,000 after buying an additional 191,276 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 170.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 272,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 172,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 642,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after buying an additional 127,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. engages in the provision of a career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Corporate. The Transportation and Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive, diesel, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, welding, and manufacturing.

