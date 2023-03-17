Linear One Day Volume Reaches $3.00 Million (LINA)

Linear (LINA) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One Linear coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Linear has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. Linear has a market cap of $80.83 million and $3.00 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000246 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000306 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $97.97 or 0.00365257 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7,124.86 or 0.26563835 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Linear Coin Profile

Linear was first traded on September 18th, 2020. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Linear’s official website is linear.finance.

Buying and Selling Linear

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity.”

