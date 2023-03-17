Litecoin Cash Price Up 18.2% Over Last Week (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded up 18.2% against the dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $3.03 million and approximately $108.46 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges.
About Litecoin Cash
Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 778,849,044 coins and its circulating supply is 775,603,700 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 778,783,137.4584944 with 775,603,699.9584944 in circulation. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00369131 USD and is down -1.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $95.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.