LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Downgraded by Roth Capital to Neutral

Roth Capital lowered shares of LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on LPSN. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of LivePerson from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of LivePerson from $11.00 to $4.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital decreased their price target on LivePerson from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum downgraded LivePerson from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised LivePerson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.55.

LivePerson Stock Performance

Shares of LPSN opened at $4.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23. The firm has a market cap of $311.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.22. LivePerson has a 12-month low of $4.02 and a 12-month high of $26.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LivePerson

LivePerson Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in LivePerson by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of LivePerson by 407.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of LivePerson by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LivePerson by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LivePerson by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI). Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. The company operates through the Business and Consumer segments.

