LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Downgraded by Roth Capital to Neutral

Roth Capital lowered shares of LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on LPSN. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of LivePerson from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of LivePerson from $11.00 to $4.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital decreased their price target on LivePerson from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum downgraded LivePerson from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised LivePerson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.55.
LivePerson Stock Performance
Shares of LPSN opened at $4.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23. The firm has a market cap of $311.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.22. LivePerson has a 12-month low of $4.02 and a 12-month high of $26.66.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On LivePerson
LivePerson Company Profile
LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI). Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. The company operates through the Business and Consumer segments.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LivePerson (LPSN)
- The Big Banks Join Forces to Save First Republic Bank
- Don’t Miss Out: $2 Trillion Could be Headed to the Banking Sector
- A Weakening Economy Suggests Caution Before Buying Five Below
- Williams-Sonoma: Time To Buy At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Why DraftKings Could Keep Outperforming in 2023
Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.