LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Purchased by Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,312 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in LKQ were worth $2,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of LKQ by 81.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 300.6% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 417.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 823 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 148.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 836 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in LKQ by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 909 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Stock Performance

Shares of LKQ opened at $54.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.94 and its 200-day moving average is $53.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.66. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $43.37 and a 12-month high of $59.33.

LKQ Announces Dividend

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. LKQ’s payout ratio is 26.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LKQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LKQ in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, LKQ has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LKQ news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 371,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total value of $20,797,178.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,345,695 shares in the company, valued at $187,057,807.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 3,700,295 shares of company stock worth $211,735,266 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

