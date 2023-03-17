LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LKQ. Raymond James boosted their price target on LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Shares of LKQ stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,431,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,112. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. LKQ has a twelve month low of $43.37 and a twelve month high of $59.33. The stock has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.94 and a 200-day moving average of $53.92.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LKQ will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. LKQ’s payout ratio is 26.76%.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 257,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total value of $14,636,304.49. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,488,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,680,609.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 3,700,295 shares of company stock valued at $211,735,266 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in LKQ by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter valued at $2,557,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 452,587 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $24,173,000 after purchasing an additional 33,333 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in LKQ by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 395.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 28,916 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 23,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

