Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stake Cut by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,721 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 14,013 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for 1.6% of CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $19,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 367.6% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,995,000 after acquiring an additional 8,389 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 107,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,391,000 after acquiring an additional 18,201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $388.00 to $332.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $417.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. DZ Bank upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $490.43.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,588.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John Donovan bought 556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,588.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

LMT opened at $473.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $467.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $457.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $373.67 and a 1 year high of $498.95. The firm has a market cap of $120.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.68.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $18.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.25 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 68.01% and a net margin of 8.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.47 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.27%.

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

