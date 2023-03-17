Locus Chain (LOCUS) Trading Up 6.9% Over Last Week

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. One Locus Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0495 or 0.00000186 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Locus Chain has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Locus Chain has a market capitalization of $78.92 million and $667,212.36 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Locus Chain Profile

Locus Chain was first traded on April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,595,769,058 tokens. Locus Chain’s official website is locuschain.com. Locus Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@locus_10211. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Locus Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Locus Chain directly using US dollars.

