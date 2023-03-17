Loop Capital Trims Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Target Price to $2.00

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Loop Capital from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.53% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group lowered Honest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.04.

Shares of Honest stock opened at $1.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 0.44. Honest has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $6.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.96 and a 200 day moving average of $3.17.

In other news, General Counsel Brendan Sheehey sold 11,297 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total transaction of $32,987.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 253,884 shares in the company, valued at $741,341.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Rick Rexing sold 12,542 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total value of $36,622.64. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 316,835 shares of the company's stock, valued at $925,158.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,372 shares of company stock worth $234,541 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 26.20% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Honest by 8.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Honest by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,901 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Honest by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 51,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 18,473 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Honest by 20.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 15,023 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Honest by 82.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,590 shares during the period. 41.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

