Louis C. Grassi Acquires 2,000 Shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) Stock

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) Director Louis C. Grassi purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $30,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 108,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,639,932.47. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Flushing Financial Stock Up 3.9 %

FFIC stock opened at $16.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $491.90 million, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.29 and its 200 day moving average is $19.88. Flushing Financial Co. has a one year low of $14.84 and a one year high of $23.64.

Get Flushing Financial alerts:

Flushing Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.34%.

Institutional Trading of Flushing Financial

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FFIC. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 10.1% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,672,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,402,000 after purchasing an additional 153,367 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 61.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 378,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,460,000 after purchasing an additional 144,279 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 1,188.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 127,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 117,394 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 12.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 874,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,535,000 after purchasing an additional 94,912 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,480,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,449,000 after purchasing an additional 92,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flushing Financial in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Flushing Financial

(Get Rating)

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loans, U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Flushing Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flushing Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.