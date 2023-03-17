Louis C. Grassi Acquires 2,000 Shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) Stock

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) Director Louis C. Grassi purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $30,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 108,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,639,932.47. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Flushing Financial Stock Up 3.9 %
FFIC stock opened at $16.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $491.90 million, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.29 and its 200 day moving average is $19.88. Flushing Financial Co. has a one year low of $14.84 and a one year high of $23.64.
Flushing Financial Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.34%.
Institutional Trading of Flushing Financial
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flushing Financial in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
About Flushing Financial
Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loans, U.S.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Flushing Financial (FFIC)
- Dollar General Offers Great Prices, but the Stock isn’t a Value
- Jabil Inc.: Blue Chip Tech Stock Pulls Back To Buy Zone
- Should You Bring The Luck Of The Irish To Your Investmets?
- The Big Banks Join Forces to Save First Republic Bank
- Don’t Miss Out: $2 Trillion Could be Headed to the Banking Sector
Receive News & Ratings for Flushing Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flushing Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.