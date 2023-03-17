LPL Financial’s (LPLA) “Market Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $290.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

LPLA has been the subject of several other research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $258.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $259.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $283.50 to $266.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $260.88.

Shares of LPLA opened at $202.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. LPL Financial has a 12 month low of $165.47 and a 12 month high of $271.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $235.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This is a boost from LPL Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 11.52%.

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 38,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.20, for a total transaction of $9,464,912.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,132,440.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 38,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.20, for a total transaction of $9,464,912.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,132,440.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total transaction of $4,979,833.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,213.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,693 shares of company stock valued at $22,341,455 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 218,199.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,191,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,577,580,000 after purchasing an additional 95,148,049 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,121,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,555,799,000 after purchasing an additional 104,104 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in LPL Financial by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,836,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,056,630,000 after buying an additional 338,360 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in LPL Financial by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,574,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,923,000 after buying an additional 248,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in LPL Financial by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,699,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,064,000 after buying an additional 14,585 shares during the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

