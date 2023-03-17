LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Given a €890.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC – Get Rating) has been given a €890.00 ($956.99) price objective by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MC. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €880.00 ($946.24) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €740.00 ($795.70) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a €832.00 ($894.62) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €908.00 ($976.34) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €815.00 ($876.34) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

Get LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne alerts:

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Stock Up 3.5 %

EPA MC opened at €801.70 ($862.04) on Friday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 1 year low of €195.45 ($210.16) and a 1 year high of €260.55 ($280.16). The business’s fifty day moving average is €796.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is €710.52.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Company Profile

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.