LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $98.95.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:LYB traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $84.54. 1,569,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,986,371. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.93. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $71.46 and a 1-year high of $117.22.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.73 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 32.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.63 EPS. Equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total value of $989,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,711,924. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LyondellBasell Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,347,352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,435,108,000 after acquiring an additional 271,342 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,520,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,095,052,000 after purchasing an additional 198,318 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,653,467 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $471,534,000 after purchasing an additional 39,965 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,564,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $461,990,000 after buying an additional 34,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,539,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $459,954,000 after buying an additional 464,166 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading

