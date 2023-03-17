LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) PT Lowered to $74.00

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $98.95.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LYB stock opened at $85.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.93. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $71.46 and a 12-month high of $117.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.34%.

Insider Transactions at LyondellBasell Industries

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total transaction of $989,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,711,924. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LyondellBasell Industries

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,033.3% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,006.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also

