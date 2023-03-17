Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) Shares Sold by jvl associates llc

jvl associates llc lowered its position in Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,067 shares during the quarter. jvl associates llc’s holdings in Macatawa Bank were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Macatawa Bank by 10.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Macatawa Bank by 4.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Macatawa Bank by 6.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Macatawa Bank by 3.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Macatawa Bank by 6.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Macatawa Bank in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Macatawa Bank Stock Down 2.9 %

Macatawa Bank Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:MCBC traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.20. The company had a trading volume of 54,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,560. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Macatawa Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $6.96 and a 1 year high of $11.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Macatawa Bank’s payout ratio is 31.68%.

Macatawa Bank Profile

Macatawa Bank Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company offers a range of commercial and personal banking services. It also includes checking, savings and certificates of deposit accounts, cash management, safe deposit boxes, trust services and commercial, mortgage and consumer loans, internet and telephone banking, and debit cards.

