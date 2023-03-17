Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) COO Sells $64,954.08 in Stock

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) COO David G. Hopkinson sold 344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.82, for a total transaction of $64,954.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 629 shares in the company, valued at $118,767.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Madison Square Garden Sports Price Performance

Shares of MSGS stock opened at $183.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $185.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 82.86 and a beta of 0.89. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 12 month low of $136.61 and a 12 month high of $196.47.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $353.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.07 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 6.33% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. Madison Square Garden Sports’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 73.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL). The company’s other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (the AHL) and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League (NBAGL).

Featured Stories

