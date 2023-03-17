Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) COO Sells $64,954.08 in Stock

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) COO David G. Hopkinson sold 344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.82, for a total transaction of $64,954.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 629 shares in the company, valued at $118,767.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of MSGS stock opened at $183.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $185.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 82.86 and a beta of 0.89. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 12 month low of $136.61 and a 12 month high of $196.47.
Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $353.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.07 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 6.33% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. Madison Square Garden Sports’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.
Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL). The company’s other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (the AHL) and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League (NBAGL).
