MagnetGold (MTG) Reaches One Day Volume of $3,721.97

MagnetGold (MTG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. MagnetGold has a market capitalization of $98.70 million and approximately $3,721.97 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MagnetGold token can now be bought for $0.36 or 0.00001448 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MagnetGold has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MagnetGold Token Profile

MagnetGold launched on August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,606,905 tokens. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MagnetGold is mtggold.com/indexmain.html.

MagnetGold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MagnetGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MagnetGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

