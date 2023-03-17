Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Maiden Price Performance

MHLD traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.25. 231,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,395. The company has a market cap of $196.13 million, a PE ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.22. Maiden has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $2.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maiden

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Maiden by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 5,894 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Maiden by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 638,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 7,117 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Maiden by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 8,537 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Maiden by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 8,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maiden in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. 39.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maiden Company Profile

Maiden Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of non-catastrophic, customized reinsurance products and services to small and mid-size insurance companies. It operates through the Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance segments. The Diversified Reinsurance segment consists of a portfolio of property and casualty reinsurance business.

