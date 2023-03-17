Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Shares Sold by Trinity Legacy Partners LLC

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lessened its stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,309 shares during the period. Main Street Capital accounts for 2.5% of Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC owned about 0.22% of Main Street Capital worth $6,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 661.7% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Main Street Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the second quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Main Street Capital in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Main Street Capital from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Main Street Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Main Street Capital stock opened at $38.89 on Friday. Main Street Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $31.66 and a 52 week high of $45.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.05.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a positive change from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is presently 83.85%.

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

