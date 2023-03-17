Maker Achieves Market Capitalization of $689.45 Million (MKR)

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. In the last seven days, Maker has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Maker token can now be bought for approximately $705.23 or 0.02624023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Maker has a total market capitalization of $689.45 million and approximately $152.52 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Maker

Maker launched on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 977,631 tokens. Maker’s official Twitter account is @makerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maker’s official website is makerdao.com. The Reddit community for Maker is https://reddit.com/r/makerdao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Maker Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MakerDAO is a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) and open-source project on the Ethereum blockchain, created in 2014. Its governance token, MKR, is used by people around the world to manage the Maker Protocol and its financial risks. MKR voting power is proportional to the amount of MKR a voter stakes in the voting contract, DSChief. Maker Protocol enables users to create currency and is governed by MKR holders deciding on key parameters (stability fees, collateral types/rates, etc.) The Maker Protocol is the first DeFi application to earn significant adoption. The Maker Foundation is part of the global Maker community and works towards decentralizing the project.”

