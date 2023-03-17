Maker (MKR) Market Capitalization Achieves $715.23 Million

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. One Maker token can currently be purchased for $731.59 or 0.02754248 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Maker has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. Maker has a market capitalization of $715.23 million and $139.87 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000248 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000308 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.88 or 0.00367757 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7,114.51 or 0.26729892 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Maker Profile

Maker launched on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 977,631 tokens. The Reddit community for Maker is https://reddit.com/r/makerdao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maker’s official Twitter account is @makerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Maker is makerdao.com.

Buying and Selling Maker

According to CryptoCompare, “MakerDAO is a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) and open-source project on the Ethereum blockchain, created in 2014. Its governance token, MKR, is used by people around the world to manage the Maker Protocol and its financial risks. MKR voting power is proportional to the amount of MKR a voter stakes in the voting contract, DSChief. Maker Protocol enables users to create currency and is governed by MKR holders deciding on key parameters (stability fees, collateral types/rates, etc.) The Maker Protocol is the first DeFi application to earn significant adoption. The Maker Foundation is part of the global Maker community and works towards decentralizing the project.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

