Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MANH. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $161.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Manhattan Associates Stock Down 0.1 %

MANH stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $143.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,607. Manhattan Associates has a 12 month low of $106.02 and a 12 month high of $158.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.34 and a beta of 1.57.

Insider Activity at Manhattan Associates

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manhattan Associates

In other news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $143,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,464,667.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 42,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $6,147,339.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,422 shares in the company, valued at $29,877,064.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $143,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,464,667.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SevenOneSeven Capital Management lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 2,566 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.7% during the second quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,140 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,429 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 0.9% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 10,454 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 96.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in developing, selling, deploying, servicing, and maintaining software solutions. Its solutions focus on supply chains, inventory, and omnichannel for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers and other organizations. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.