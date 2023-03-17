Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MTW. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Manitowoc from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $11.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.88.

Manitowoc Stock Performance

Shares of MTW traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,971. Manitowoc has a one year low of $7.53 and a one year high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.46 million, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manitowoc

Manitowoc ( NYSE:MTW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.51. Manitowoc had a positive return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $621.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Manitowoc will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Manitowoc by 125.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 46,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Manitowoc in the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. Towle & Co increased its position in Manitowoc by 125.5% in the 2nd quarter. Towle & Co now owns 1,621,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,076,000 after acquiring an additional 902,423 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Manitowoc by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 8,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Street Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Manitowoc by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,484,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,253,000 after acquiring an additional 72,641 shares in the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Manitowoc



The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

See Also

