ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on ManpowerGroup from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.22.
ManpowerGroup Price Performance
NYSE MAN traded down $1.56 on Thursday, reaching $78.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,861. ManpowerGroup has a twelve month low of $64.00 and a twelve month high of $101.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.67.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $69,490.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,720 shares in the company, valued at $865,954.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $213,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 780 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $69,490.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,720 shares in the company, valued at $865,954.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of ManpowerGroup
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 183.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 28.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 97.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About ManpowerGroup
ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Corporate. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup solutions through both branch and franchise offices.
